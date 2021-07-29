Cornwall braces for 75mph wind gusts as Storm Evert approaches UK

People struggle to keep their umbrellas up

Winds of up to 75mph are set to lash parts of the South West as Storm Evert hits the UK on Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said the newly named storm will bring “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain”.

Warnings are in place for parts of the south of England and Wales, with warnings of possible damage to infrastructure and travel disruption.

Storm Evert has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday

There are fears the summer storm’s high winds could take drivers by surprise and make conditions on roads hazardous.

Forecasters announced Evert as the name for the storm on Thursday morning, advising the public to be “weather aware”.

They predicted some coastal and hilly areas will see wind gusts of between 45mph and 55mph, rising to 65-75mph gusts across Cornwall.

The naming of Storm Evert comes on the day the Government announced that more than £860 million is to be invested in flood prevention schemes across the UK over the next year.

(PA Graphics)

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The arrival of a summer storm to the South West could take drivers – and indeed all holidaymakers in the region – by surprise.

“The sheer strength of the wind coupled with huge volumes of traffic will make driving conditions hazardous, particularly for those towing caravans and trailers.

“We strongly recommend drivers check over their vehicles before setting out – ensuring roofboxes are firmly secured and try to avoid exposed coastal and moorland routes where the impacts of the wind on driving will be the greatest.