What the papers say – July 28

A collection of British newspapers

Double-jabbed travellers, a possible end to the pandemic in the UK and the country’s “biggest numpty” all feature on the front pages.

The Guardian and The Times report those fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the European Union and the United States will be able to avoid quarantine when arriving from countries on the amber-list, under Government plans.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 28 July 2021: Quarantine rule to be waived for arrivals fully jabbed in US or EU pic.twitter.com/5EUTYM1PF7 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 27, 2021

Wednesday’s TIMES: “Border set to open for EU and US travellers” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Qv1lg2XPzS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 27, 2021

The same story is covered by The Daily Telegraph under the headline: “Freedom for double jabbed as UK reopens to world.”

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: "Freedom for double jabbed as UK reopens to world"#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/296EHYGiUJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 27, 2021

Government adviser and epidemiologist professor Neil Ferguson says the pandemic could be over in Britain by October, according to the Daily Express.

Tomorrow's front page: We'll put bulk of pandemic behind us by Octoberhttps://t.co/kyHhjZXydm#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7RQR4qRA5p — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 27, 2021

An unnamed senior minister has told the Daily Mail Covid-19’s grip on the UK is “all over bar the shouting” after the number of cases fell seven days in a row.

The Financial Times quotes the International Monetary Fund as warning access to Covid-19 vaccines will ” split global recovery in two”, with emerging nations to be the worst affected.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 28 July https://t.co/PKsN38onjf pic.twitter.com/eEvyQ8MQLp — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 27, 2021

A vaccine sceptic who later told doctors he wished he had been inoculated against coronavirus has died aged 34, Metro reports.

Meanwhile, The Independent claims the country’s most senior police officers were not consulted over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new plan to ” beat crime”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says an inquiry into “one of Britain’s worst care home scandals” has found a culture of cover-ups allowed children to be preyed on by perverts.

And the Daily Star awards the “gold medal for the biggest numpty” to TV presenter Piers Morgan for his dismissal of the value of silver and bronze Olympic medals.