Patients evacuated after lightning sets fire to hospital roof

Trafford General Hospital

A small number of patients and staff have been evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital following a lightning strike.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on the roof of a building at the hospital in Greater Manchester.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2.20pm this afternoon, seven fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a building on Moorside Road in Flixton.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the hostpial (Rui Vieria/PA)

“Crews were quickly on the scene, joined by the aerial ladder platform from Manchester Central fire station, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently using two hose reels and a jet to tackle a fire involving the roof of a two-storey building.

“Crews remain in attendance at this time.”

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the hospital was struck by lightning which caused a fire in an area of the roof.