Patients evacuated after lightning sets fire to hospital roof

A small number of patients and staff have been evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital following a lightning strike.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze on the roof of a building at the hospital in Greater Manchester.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2.20pm this afternoon, seven fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a building on Moorside Road in Flixton.
“Crews were quickly on the scene, joined by the aerial ladder platform from Manchester Central fire station, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently using two hose reels and a jet to tackle a fire involving the roof of a two-storey building.
“Crews remain in attendance at this time.”
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the hospital was struck by lightning which caused a fire in an area of the roof.
It added that patients and staff had been safely evacuated.