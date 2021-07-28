Liverpool fan dies 32 years after life-changing injuries at Hillsborough

Andrew Devine death

A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died.

In a statement released by Liverpool FC on Wednesday, the family of Andrew Devine, 55, said he died on Tuesday, 32 years after he was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

In the statement, they said: “Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.”

Mr Devine was described by his family as a “much-loved son, brother and uncle” who had been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers.

A statement from the football club said they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

A spokesman said: “A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15 1989.

“In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.”

The spokesman added: “The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew’s family and his carers.”

In 2016, an inquest jury ruled 96 Liverpool fans had been unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

Match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a retrial in November 2019, after the jury in his first trial was unable to reach a verdict.