Mother of Team GB swimmer urges daughter to ‘enjoy the moment’ ahead of race

Abbie Wood

The mother of Team GB swimmer Abbie Wood has urged her daughter to “enjoy the moment” as she aims to bag a gold medal in the 200m individual medley final.

Wood, 22, is set to race alongside British compatriot Alicia Wilson on Wednesday morning, after finishing second in her semi-final in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her mother Julie, 51, from Buxton in Derbyshire, who works for the local council, said her daughter is “in the zone” ahead of the race.

Wood finished second in her semi-final on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I’m OK at the moment but I think I’ll be very nervous tonight.

“Abbie has done so well, she has exceeded expectations and we’ll support her whatever happens.

“We haven’t spoken to her much – we sent a text saying ‘good luck’ and she sent one back, but she’s in the zone, so we let her do it however she wants to knowing we’re back at home supporting her.

“Team GB has done really well so far so I’m sure that will bring a lot of confidence to Abbie and the others still to compete.”

Ms Wood, who has another daughter who is also a swimmer, said friends and family have watched the previous events at her home, and she expects more to gather on Tuesday evening ahead of the final.

She said her daughter began swimming at the age of four, training five days a week, before moving to an elite squad in Loughborough at the age of 16.

Ms Wood added: “We would have loved to have gone to Japan to see the race live, we would have gone with the families of other swimmers we have met down the years at events.

“But we’re back at home with absolute hope that Abbie can get another gold for Team GB.

“If I could speak to her now I would say, ‘just enjoy the moment and do your best, you’ve worked so hard for it’.