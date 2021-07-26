Two teenage boys found guilty of murdering 13-year-old Olly Stephens

UK NewsPublished:

Oliver Stephens, 13, known as Olly, was stabbed to death at Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green, Reading, Berkshire.

Emmer Green stabbing
Emmer Green stabbing

Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty or murdering a teenage boy who was “lured” to a park in Reading and fatally stabbed.

Oliver Stephens, 13, known as Olly, was killed at Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green, Reading, Berkshire, on January 3.

Reading Crown Court previously heard that Olly was convinced to go to the park by a 14-year-old girl, where he was then “ambushed” by the two boys and stabbed to death.

The girl and the older of the teenage boys had both previously admitted manslaughter.

None of the three can be named for legal reasons.

The court heard both of the male attackers had “grievances” with Olly, while the girl is said to have described any violence against him as “karma” in the run-up to his death.

In a statement issued through police after his death, Olly’s family described the youngster as “an enigma” who “could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin”.

They added: “An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News