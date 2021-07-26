Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A Covid-19 vaccination bus at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 22, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 136 (43%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 177 (56%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 1,547 new cases in the seven days to July 22 – the equivalent of 1,128.0 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,421.8 in the seven days to July 15.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 1,281.0 to 1,045.5, with 1,474 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,075.3 to 946.6, with 1,868 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 310.5 to 453.0)

South Ribble (463.9 to 593.9)

Corby (311.6 to 432.0)

Northampton (294.7 to 414.9)

Three Rivers (447.9 to 562.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 15.