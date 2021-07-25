Two die in Newcastle as suspected stolen car allegedly evades police

A police van (Dave Thompson/PA)

Two men have died and another two people have been injured when a suspected stolen car crashed after it was driven away from police.

The deceased, along with an injured male, were in a Volkswagen Golf in Newcastle which did not stop for officers on Sunday morning, Northumbria Police said.

The car was driven away from the officers who had been alerted that it may have been stolen.

Just 30 minutes later at around 9am, it was involved in a collision with a Honda on Barrack Road, Newcastle.

There were two men in the Golf who were confirmed dead at the scene while another male who was also in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A woman who was inside the Honda was also taken to hospital.

Northumbria Police has made a mandatory referral of itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is to carry out an independent investigation.