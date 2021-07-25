Man, woman and boy die after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond

A man, woman and child have died and a seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life after getting into difficulty in the water.

Police Scotland said they were called to a report of concerns for people in the water near Pulpit Rock, Loch Lomond, south of Ardlui, on Saturday evening.

A 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The seven-year-old boy was rushed by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he is currently in intensive care

A Police Scotland statement said it received the call at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

If you get into trouble in the water three words could save your life – FLOAT TO LIVE. It's also vital people #KnowWhoToCall if they see someone in difficulty. Inland water dial 999 and ask for Fire & Rescue. Coast, beach or sea dial 999 and ask for Coastguard #RespectTheWater pic.twitter.com/U4SxKuThYb — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) July 20, 2021

It added: “A multi-agency operation took place and sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy have been made aware.”

A report into the incident will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

It brings the number of people who have died in Scotland after getting into difficulty in the water to five in just 24 hours.

An 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the river at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.