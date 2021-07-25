Man dies days after being handcuffed by police, Met says

Metropolitan Police headquarters, New Scotland Yard on Victoria Embankment in London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man who was reportedly behaving “erratically” while carrying a knife and then handcuffed by police officers has died, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were called to a home in James Gardens in Wood Green, north London, at around 8.10pm on Thursday following concerns for the welfare of a male occupant.

The man, who was in his 30s, was reported to be in possession of a knife and behaving erratically and the people with him were “extremely concerned” at his behaviour, police added.

The force said that, when officers arrived, they found the man in “clear distress” and tried to calm him down before realising he required medical help and calling the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Officers feared that the man may harm himself or other people so placed him briefly in handcuffs, the Met added.

He was then transported by the LAS to a north London hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died just before 7pm on Saturday.

The man’s family are aware and the Met’s directorate of professional standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed, police said.

Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming said it was “usual in such cases” for the IOPC to be informed and a review of officers’ body-worn video will take place.

She added: “This was a very distressing incident, and our thoughts here at North Area are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“A thorough investigation is under way to fully understand the circumstances.

“Our officers were responding to a call for their help and bravely intervened in a very upsetting scene for those who were witnessing it.

“They prevented the male from receiving further injuries and sought urgent medical attention for him, alongside providing support to the family and ensuring no-one else was injured in the incident.

“I would respectfully ask that people avoid speculation at this time.

“A full review of body-worn video will take place and accounts will be obtained from the officers and any other witnesses to the incident.