Joey Barton charged with assault after woman injured

Joey Barton

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

He was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further inquiries and has now been charged.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.