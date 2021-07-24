Murder probe launched as woman, 31, dies from severe burns

Police tape (Joe Giddens/PA)

A murder inquiry is under way after a 31-year-old woman suffered severe burns.

Police were called to an address in East Street, Bury, at about 7.30pm on Friday to reports a woman had been badly burned.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three men aged 34, 24 and 26 have been arrested in connection with the incident, and remain in custody for questioning, said Greater Manchester Police.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with their inquiries.

Police said it was an isolated incident (Joe Giddens/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Clegg said: “This is a truly devastating incident, in which a woman has tragically lost her life.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident, and there will be an increased emergency services presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“If you have any questions, feel free to talk to one of our officers who would be happy to share information.

“Although we have made arrests, our investigation is still in its early stages, and we’re following a number of lines of inquiry.

“If you, or anyone you know has any information that might help us, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“You can reach us on LiveChat on our website, www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 7386 quoting log number 2802 of 23/07/21.