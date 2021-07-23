Man denies murdering 15-year-old who was shot and stabbed in street attack

The scene where a teenage boy was killed in Handsworth

An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who died of gunshot and stab wounds.

Kieron Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Birmingham, entered his plea at the city’s Crown Court on Friday and will now stand trial in October alongside four other defendants accused of killing Keon Lincoln.

Four youths aged between 14 and 17 entered not guilty pleas last March to murdering 15-year-old Keon, who died in hospital after being set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, on January 21.

One of the alleged teenage murderers, aged 15, is from Walsall. None of them can be named because of a court order.

Keon Lincoln, who died in January after being stabbed and shot (Family handout/West Midlands Police)

The youngest of the youths also denied possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life in Linwood Road, while the other three deny unlawful possession of a knife.

It is expected that their trial may last for up to eight weeks.