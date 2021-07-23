Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus – Mon Jul 19, 2021

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 307 (97%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and eight (3%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,090 new cases in the seven days to July 19 – the equivalent of 1,523.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,017.9 in the seven days to July 12.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,015.7 to 1,420.8, with 2,003 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 788.5 to 1,222.7, with 2,413 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Copeland (up from 541.2 to 1,171.8)

Redcar and Cleveland (1,017.9 to 1,523.9)

Great Yarmouth (320.1 to 791.3)

Castle Point (344.1 to 781.2)

Stockton-on-Tees (788.5 to 1,222.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 12.