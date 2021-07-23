Andrew Lloyd Webber unveils £60 million Theatre Royal Drury Lane renovations

Andrew Lloyd Webber has unveiled the renovated Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The West End venue has undergone a £60 million transformation.

Bar and restaurant space has been added to the 17th century venue, which will be available to the public regardless of whether or not they have a theatre ticket.

(Andy Paradise/PA)

An auditorium has also been renovated.

Lord Lloyd-Webber acquired the theatre in 2000, and alongside his wife Madeleine he has been renovating it since 2019.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “The task of restoring the Theatre Royal was threefold.

“How to reinstate Wyatt’s glorious ‘front of house’ rooms, how to fix the 1922 auditorium and, third, how to make this extraordinary building a versatile, vibrant heart of the artistic soul of Covent Garden.

(Andy Paradise/PA)

“I believe that the Lane is now one of London’s most warm and beautiful auditoriums, and the most versatile historic theatrical space anywhere in the world.