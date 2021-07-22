What the papers say – July 22

A collection of British newspapers

Stories about the ‘pingdemic’ feature heavily on Thursday’s front pages with reports of the damaging impact of self-isolation guidance on close contacts of coronavirus cases.

The disruption to supermarket supplies leads many of the papers, with The Daily Telegraph reporting supply chains are “starting to fail” as thousands of workers are sent into isolation.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pingdemic disrupts supermarket food supplies'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/qvyekj0uqA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 21, 2021

The Times writes supermarket workers are unlikely to be granted an exemption from isolating with only a few people in critical sectors permitted to take daily tests as an alternative.

The Sun says “pings are running out”, while the Daily Mail asks “When will No10 act?”

Tomorrow's front page: Supermarkets warn Boris Johnson he has just 48 hours to fix the pingdemic or shoppers will face empty shelves https://t.co/RnTPDuM3C2 pic.twitter.com/GjbbUrGLHU — The Sun (@TheSun) July 21, 2021

Metro carries the punny headline “Shelf Isolation”, while the Daily Star writes the “bog roll bandits are back”.

Tomorrow's paper tonight ? SHELF ISOLATION Pingdemic-hit stores are struggling to stock up… as Starmer quarantines#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DyOXQ3Qxaa — Metro (@MetroUK) July 21, 2021

While the i says “shutdown replaces lockdown”, reporting disruption to retail, transport, tourism, manufacturing, the NHS and police.

Thursday's front page: Shutdown replaces lockdown#TomorrowsPapersToday ? 'Pings' causing major disruption https://t.co/K9a84A2J72 ? NHS Covid absences soar by 60% https://t.co/K9a84A2J72 ? The sectors hardest hit https://t.co/m1ob9bUSjA pic.twitter.com/HXaJlkD695 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 21, 2021

The proposed 3% pay rise for NHS workers leads The Guardian, the paper reporting nurses are likely to reject the award and may take industrial action.

Guardian front page, Thursday 22 July 2021: Threat of nurses’ strike over 3% pay offer for NHS staff pic.twitter.com/9r8UeX9TSu — The Guardian (@guardian) July 21, 2021

And the Daily Mirror calls the plan a “pay insult”.

Tomorrow's front page: Pay insult to NHS heroes – Is that really all they are worth? https://t.co/mpfxAMG5Lg#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3NUYY5u7OB — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 21, 2021

The latest on the Northern Ireland Protocol features on the front of The Independent, with officials suggesting a trade war between the UK and EU was “inevitable” unless Britain refuses to back down.

While the Daily Express says the EU has triggered a stand-off after rejecting Britain’s plans.

Tomorrow's front page: Think again EU! You must 'change course' over deal#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hNjQVh41Oy — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 21, 2021

The Financial Times carries news of a “fillip for London” after shares in buyout group Bridgepoint Advisers rose 29% on their first day of trading.