Officials did not exert pressure to let Greensill lend, top civil servant says

Lex Greensill giving evidence to Treasury Committee

The civil service boss of the business department denied on Thursday that her officials applied pressure to ensure that collapsed lender Greensill Capital was approved to issue Government-backed loans.

Sarah Munby said that her officials merely asked the British Business Bank, an independent body which ran the loans schemes, if and when Greensill would be accredited for the loans.

Ms Munby is permanent secretary for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

According to a National Audit Office report from earlier this month, the bank felt that BEIS had shown “unusual” levels of interest in Greensill’s application to the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS).

Greensill later lent money under the scheme to several companies in GFG Alliance, the group behind Liberty Steel.

Ties between GFG and Greensill are now being probed by the Serious Fraud Office.

Signage for the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy in Westminster, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Munby said: “If you go through those emails … they are not putting pressure on the BBB to accredit Greensill, they are asking the BBB when will you accredit or not accredit Greensill?

“The reason we asked that question several times is because at that point our steel team were in very active live discussions not just with Liberty but with a whole range of steel companies about the impact of the pandemic, and working out what the different paths might be to provide Government support where it was needed and where it made sense, into those steel companies.”

Greensill was ultimately accredited to lend and used the accreditation to lend £350 million in several loans to companies that are part of steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, despite Greensill only being allowed to lend a maximum of £50 million to a single group under the scheme.

Greensill was able to lend because GFG is just a loose term for companies owned by Mr Gupta and his family, rather than a formal group.