NHS workers have lost thousands in pay during past decade, union claims

A GMB union sign (Steve Parsons/PA)

NHS workers in England have lost up to £9,000 a year during a decade of pay cuts, new analysis suggests.

Cleaners have lost more than £1,000 every year, 999 call handlers £3,500, nurses more than £6,000, and midwives more than £7,500, according to the GMB union.

The figures were released amid continuing anger over a 3% pay rise for NHS workers announced on Wednesday.

The GMB is now consulting members on the pay offer and will be recommending they reject the “paltry” response from the Government.

National officer Rehana Azam said: “After 10 years of pay cuts, a pandemic that saw NHS staff put all their lives at risk and now a pay offer from the Government that amounts to taking yet more cash from their pockets, it’s no wonder moral among NHS workers is rock bottom.

“It can’t be right that our health workers have had their pay slashed by thousands and it can’t be right that their reward for their pandemic efforts is yet more cuts to their pay.

“GMB will be recommending members turn down this paltry pay offer.