Homelessness rises in UK but still below pre-lockdown levels

Homeless person sleeps in doorway

Homelessness in the UK is rising after a sharp drop during the first wave of the pandemic but is still lower than pre-lockdown levels, Government figures show.

The amount of households assessed to be homeless between January and March this year was 68,250, a 9% increase from the 62,250 homeless households in October to December last year, according to Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) data.

Campaigners have warned more families could face being made homeless after the eviction ban was lifted on May 31.

Current levels are 9% lower than the number of households recorded as homeless in the first three months of 2020, while between April and June 2020 there was a sharp drop, according to the MHCLG quarterly release.

The decrease coincided with the Government’s Everybody’s In strategy housing a reported 37,000 rough sleepers during the pandemic in an attempt to protect those without fixed accommodation from Covid-19.

The Government’s definition of homelessness includes those in temporary accommodation, so-called “sofa-surfers”, and those of no fixed abode.

The figures come weeks after the Combined Homelessness and Information Network run by the Greater London Assembly confirmed that rough sleeping in London had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Government pledged to end rough sleeping in its 2019 manifesto.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “It is a scary sign of the times that even the eviction ban couldn’t stop thousands of families becoming homeless in early 2021.

“Now the ban has lifted far more people could be faced with the brutal reality of homelessness.

“The bottom line is that there aren’t enough social homes, which has created a massive bottleneck, trapping huge numbers of people in crummy temporary accommodation.

“How can anyone call a rat-infested room no bigger than a prison cell, home?