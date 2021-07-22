Greensill had ‘extraordinarily privileged’ relationship with government – review

David Cameron

Lex Greensill enjoyed an “extraordinarily privileged” relationship with government and David Cameron “could have been clearer” about his relationship with the financier’s firm, a review has found.

The long-awaited report about Greensill Capital, the collapsed financial company that the former prime minister lobbied ministers for, was published on Thursday.

Boris Johnson commissioned lawyer Nigel Boardman to carry out the review amid widespread criticism of Mr Cameron’s lobbying activities.

The report, totalling 141 pages, says: “It is clear from the evidence that I have reviewed that Mr Greensill had a privileged – and sometimes extraordinarily privileged – relationship with government.”

Mr Boardman concludes that Mr Cameron, the former Conservative Party leader, “did not breach the current lobbying rules and his actions were not unlawful”.

But the report added that “Mr Cameron could have been clearer about his relationship with Greensill Capital” in his communications with the Treasury, the Bank of England and officials.