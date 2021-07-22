Glasgow joins scheme to cut fossil fuel use with 100 days to go until Cop26

Cop26 Glasgow host sign

The leader of Glasgow City Council has set out her ambition for Cop26 to create a lasting legacy, with 100 days to go until the UN climate conference.

The host city of November’s summit has previously pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Council leader Susan Aitken has now announced Glasgow will take part in a pilot scheme involving communities, businesses and academic institutions that aims to reduce the environmental impact of the city’s economy.

Glasgow joins almost 100 other cities that have signed up to the Thriving Cities Initiative (TCI) aimed at reducing the burning of fossil fuels and unsustainable consumption patterns.

The scheme is being funded by the KR Foundation, a Danish-based organisation that supports non-profit activities to tackle the climate crisis.

Ms Aitken said: “Glasgow is committed to ensuring that our transition to a more sustainable and resilient economy will create good jobs and opportunities for Glaswegians.

“A just transition has to put citizens and communities first in our recovery efforts whilst simultaneously addressing the climate emergency.

“As the host city for Cop26, we must deliver a local legacy where all Glaswegians can lead healthier, fairer and more prosperous lives without harming other people or the planet.

“A just transition is particularly pertinent in Glasgow, given the memories and legacies of our post-industrial past.

“We look forward to participating in the Thriving Cities Initiative and the support it can provide in working with local businesses, communities and academic institutions to a create greener and equitable economy and communities.”

With 100 days to go to Cop26, the council and its partners are working on the Get Ready Glasgow campaign, to help businesses and residents prepare to welcome delegates and visitors as well as attempting to keep the city free from congestion amid the influx of visitors.