Welsh NHS workers to get 3% pay rise

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 7, 2021

NHS staff in Wales will receive a 3% pay rise – backdated to April, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she had accepted the recommended increase from the NHS Pay Review Body and the Doctors and Dentist Review Body (DDRB) and thanked Welsh NHS staff for their “extraordinary efforts”.

The rise – the same pay increase as announced for NHS workers in England – applies to nurses, cleaners, porters, health support workers, consultants, doctors in training, GPs and dentists among others.

Medics in Wales said they were “extremely disappointed” that the Welsh Government did not go above the 3%.

A spokesperson for British Medical Association Cymru Wales said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic colleagues across the healthcare sector went above and beyond to care for patients, putting themselves and their families’ lives at risk in the process.

“After going through the most challenging times in their careers, we are extremely disappointed at the DDRB’s recommendation of a 3% pay uplift, and that the Minister has chosen not to go above and beyond this.

“Ultimately we will need to consult with our members to gauge their reaction and plan to discuss this with the Minister as soon as possible.”

After going through the most challenging times in their careers and after years of pay erosion, this is a disappointing outcome. We will now consult with members to establish how we move forward to improve working conditions Full statement ?https://t.co/2Z7GcvZpa1 https://t.co/WDI3Wl3wN9 — BMA Cymru Wales (@BMACymru) July 21, 2021

Ms Morgan said the pay rise “recognises the dedication and commitment” of Welsh NHS staff.

She said: “Once again, I want to thank our Welsh NHS staff for their extraordinary efforts over the course of this pandemic. Many staff have worked extremely long hours under enormous pressure.

“This pay rise recognises the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff and the enormous contribution they have made. It is also a recognition of how valued they are by Welsh communities.

“For our lowest paid staff, this means we have gone above the Living Wage recommendation of £9.50 an hour, demonstrating our commitment to NHS Wales being a Living Wage employer.”

Welsh Conservative shadow health minister Russell George added: “Despite the economic challenges and wider public sector pay pause, the Welsh Conservatives were clear we should be rewarding our dedicated NHS workers and carers to the full value that we possibly can as a country.