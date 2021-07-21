Six men arrested in ‘county lines’ drug operation

Police radio

Six men have been arrested as part of a day of action targeting “county lines” drug supplies into Edinburgh.

Detectives said the men, aged 38, 30, 29, 24, 22 and 21, were arrested in Edinburgh and Wolverhampton on Wednesday and charged in connection with various drug offences.

Police said small quantities of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, along with a four-figure sum of cash, were recovered during the operation.

Detectives from Edinburgh have made a number of arrests in a day of action aimed at disrupting “country lines” drug supplies into the city. Full details: https://t.co/fUwIRiGMeH pic.twitter.com/skGxn2VuA2 — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) July 21, 2021

The men are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Activity such as this cross-border operation shows the benefit of working closely with partner agencies in response to concerns raised by local communities.

“Intelligence is the lifeblood of investigations such as this.

“Communities should not have to tolerate the damage caused by drugs and I would urge anyone with information which can help us deal with those responsible to pass this on.