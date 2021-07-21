Food supply chains starting to fail over ‘pingdemic’, meat industry says

A message to self-isolate

Food supply chains are “starting to fail” because of workers isolating over coronavirus contacts, an industry leader has warned as he criticised Boris Johnson’s effort to ease the “pingdemic”.

The meat industry trade body said it cannot rely on the Prime Minister’s new exemption for some fully vaccinated critical workers because the bar has been set “very, very high”.

In the face of widespread criticism from businesses over staff shortages as Covid-19 cases soar, Boris Johnson announced a plan for a “small number” of critical workers to be able to continue their functions.

But British Meat Processors Association chief executive Nick Allen criticised “confusing messages” from the Government as he said ministers have not clarified who is applicable.

“There’s an air of despondency creeping through the industry really. Until now we’ve managed to keep the food supply chain running but there’s a sense of we’re starting to fail on that front,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Asked if production lines are stalling, he said: “They are. It’s happening already. We’re starting to see that at retail level and in restaurants – everyone is struggling to get things out really.”

He said the industry is not clear who is covered by the exemption for a small number of double-jabbed critical workers.