Five Tories breached conduct code in ‘egregious’ attempt to influence legal case

Charlie Elphicke

Five Tory MPs breached the code of conduct over an “egregious” attempt to influence a former colleague’s legal proceedings, the Commons Standards Committee has found.

Theresa Villiers, Natalie Elphicke, Sir Roger Gale, Adam Holloway and Bob Stewart were found to have fallen foul of the rules by seeking to interfere in a legal decision regarding ex-MP Charlie Elphicke.

The committee said former environment secretary Ms Villiers, senior Conservative Sir Roger, and Ms Elphicke should all be suspended from the House for one day, while all five were told to apologise.

“The letters signed and sent by the members in this case were an attempt improperly to influence judicial proceedings,” the committee said.

“Such egregious behaviour is corrosive to the rule of law and, if allowed to continue unchecked, could undermine public trust in the independence of judges.”