What the papers say – July 20

Vaccine passports and more warnings about the need for caution in the fact of the coronavirus dominate the nation’s papers.

The i and The Independent lead on the launch of jab passports, with two shots needed to enter nightclubs and other venues from September.

Tuesday's front page: Vaccine passports launched. Two jabs to enter nightclubs from end of September

The Daily Telegraph says it is hoped the passports will convince more young people to be vaccinated, while The Times relays a blunt message to Britain’s youth from Boris Johnson that “no jab means no entry” into nightclubs and other venues.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Vaccine passports to push young into getting jab'

The Daily Mail calls the passports the “price of freedom”.

And the Daily Express takes that theme a step further with warnings of “potential super spreading events” amid a push from the Prime Minister for more young people to be vaccinated.

Metro leads on an upbeat note with a report that people are partying again, but issues a reminder that caution is still required as the coronavirus remains in the community.

The Financial Times reports on Mr Johnson saying key sector workers will be exempt from isolation rules as the country’s “pingdemic” continues.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 20 July

And the Daily Star runs a list of things that went wrong on so-called ‘freedom day’, lampooning the Government with a headline of Carry On Chaos.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror splashes on another claim from former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings, this time that the PM had questioned that the country needed lockdowns last year “just because of people dying over 80”.

The Sun leads on the “bombshell” news of the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming tell-all memoir under headline “Harry book stuns royals”.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry blindsides royal family by secretly writing tell-all memoir

And The Guardian continues with its expose on surveillance tools being sold to governments, while also reporting on the vaccine passports.