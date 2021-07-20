Number of English Channel crossings surpasses 2020 record five months quicker

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

The number of people who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats this year has passed the total for all of 2020 – with more than five months left of 2021.

At least 287 migrants succeeded in reaching the UK on Tuesday, bringing the total for the year to at least 8,452, according to available official data compiled by the PA news agency.

This eclipses the figure for the whole of 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the Dover Strait aboard small boats.

One charity condemned the Government’s handling of the issue, saying it “loses all credibility” with the new record.

Dan O’Mahoney, clandestine channel threat commander for the Home Office, said the Government “continues to take steps to tackle the unacceptable problem”.

On Tuesday, a number of boats reached the UK after setting off from continental Europe, with dozens landing in Dungeness in Kent.

Many were brought to the beach aboard an RNLI lifeboat, where they were met by immigration officials.

Further along the coast, others were brought to the port of Dover by Border Force.

A group of people thought to be migrants are escorted from the beach in Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tuesday’s arrivals came after at least 430 people, including women and young children reached the UK on Monday, a new record for a single day.

Thousands of migrants have continued to make the trip across the Channel packed aboard often unseaworthy dinghies over the last 18 months, putting their lives at risk on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

In October last year, a Kurdish-Iranian family, including small children, died when their migrant boat sank off the French coast.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said: ”With today’s record this Government loses all credibility in managing a safe and fair asylum system.

“Priti Patel can re-announce enhanced police cooperation with the French all day, every day, but until there is a political renegotiation to allow refugees safe passage to claim asylum at the U.K. border in France, this relatively small number of desperate people will continue risking everything for a shot at our protection.

“Ministers should stop playing fantasy politics and step up to protect lives instead.”

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing from France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive at Refugee Action, said the growing number of crossings “shows the Government’s get-tough-quick schemes do not work”.

He added: “Criminal smugglers prey on refugees who have little choice than to put risk their lives in rickety boats because Ministers refuse to create more routes to reach safety here.

“And the Government’s cruel anti-refugee Bill will do little to stop the boats. It is unworkable, unlawful and will end up an expensive disaster that criminalises people who are simply asking for our help.”

He called on the Government to create safe routes and welcome 10,000 refugees a year.

Mr O’Mahoney, said: “There is an unacceptable rise in dangerous small boat crossings across the channel because of a surge in illegal migration across Europe.

“Today we signed a strengthened agreement with our French counterparts to increase police patrols on French beaches and enhance intelligence sharing. This joint work has already prevented over 7,500 migrants enter the UK.

“The Government continues to take steps to tackle the unacceptable problem of illegal migration through the Nationality & Borders Bill which will protect lives and break this cycle of illegal crossings.

“The Government is also continuing to return those with no legal right to remain in the UK.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced an agreement on Tuesday to more than double the number of police patrolling French beaches for the second time in a year to prevent illegal migration and stop small boats from departing French beaches.

Ms Patel said that British people have “had enough of illegal migration and the exploitation of migrants by criminal gangs”.

Under the newly-agreed package, French officers will patrol wider areas of coastline across the northern coast between Boulogne and Dunkirk and patrols will be expanded further north-west around Dieppe.