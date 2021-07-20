More than one million children in England out of school last week over Covid-19

Children wearing facemasks during a lesson

More than one million children in England were out of school last week for Covid-19-related reasons, Government figures show.

Around one in seven (14.3%) state school pupils did not attend class for Covid-19 related reasons on July 15, up from 11.2% on July 8 and 8.5% on July 1, according to Department for Education (DfE) statistics.

These include approximately 934,000 children self-isolating due to a possible contact with a Covid-19 case, 47,000 pupils with a confirmed case of coronavirus, and 34,000 with a suspected case of Covid-19.

A further 35,000 pupils were off as a result of school closures due to Covid-related reasons.

The latest figures come after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that the use of “bubbles” in schools and colleges in England will come to an end as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

Current rules say that children have to self-isolate for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble – which can be an entire year group at secondary school – tests positive for coronavirus.