Cyclist’s head cam footage exposed dangerous driver’s lie

A dangerous driver who narrowly missed a cyclist and then lied about being behind the wheel was caught out by the rider’s head cam footage.

Kyle Walsh has been jailed for six months for dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, Northumbria Police said.

A court was told how a cyclist was travelling on Suffolk Street, Sunderland, in April 2019 when a VW Passat flew past him at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

The rider reviewed his head cam footage and saw from a rear view that the car had been weaving in and out of traffic at high speed, going on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoiding a collision.

The cyclist submitted the footage to police who identified Walsh, 33, of Cairo Street, Hendon, Sunderland, as one of the named drivers on the insurance policy.

But Walsh denied it was him and he returned the fixed penalty notice, naming an associate as being the one behind the wheel.

Police checked that individual and found he was on remand in prison at the time.

Officers reviewed the cyclist’s footage and were able to identify Walsh as the driver that day.

Walsh was jailed for six months at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.