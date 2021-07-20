British Gas dispute ends as workers accept improved pay deal

A sign for British Gas (Steve Parsons/PA)

A long-running dispute at British Gas has ended after workers accepted an improved pay deal, their union has announced.

The GMB declared an end to the so-called fire and rehire dispute after their members backed an agreement by three to one.

Around 7,000 British Gas engineers staged 44 days of strike action stretching over several months.

The GMB said that, after “gruelling“ negotiations, a new deal offers improvements to overtime rates and unsocial hours payments, places limits on the amount of unsocial working undertaken, reverses the decision to close the defined benefit pension scheme to new starters and opens the door for those who left the business to return.

A lit ring on a gas hob (Yui Mok/PA)

Andy Prendergast, GMB national officer said: “GMB Union will never forget British Gas’s unnecessary and cavalier actions over the past six months, but this new agreement does provide a way forward.

“We have listened to what our members wanted and have been able to deliver the improvements necessary to bring this dispute to an end.

“As a result of the deal, members will see significant improvements to their work life balance and will get a little bit more in the process.

“We have also kept the pension scheme open to new starters in the old service and repair division and crucially left the door open for those who were sacked to come back should they wish to do so.