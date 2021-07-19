Johnson loosens isolation rules for a ‘small number’ of critical workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Isolation rules will be relaxed for a “small number” of fully-vaccinated critical workers who are identified as a close contact of a coronavirus case, Boris Johnson has announced after coming under sustained pressure over the “pingdemic”.

The Prime Minister resisted pressure on Monday to announce a more wide-reaching change to the rules as he addressed the public from his own quarantine on so-called “freedom day”.

He defended the timing of lifting most coronavirus restrictions despite cases soaring but warned nightclubs and other venues with large crowds would need to make full vaccination a requirement of entry from the end of September.

Speaking virtually from his Chequers retreat, Mr Johnson said it was necessary to keep the isolation rules largely unchanged until August 16 when a testing regime will replace the requirement for the fully-vaccinated.

But he added: “In the meantime I want to assure you that we will protect crucial services including the staffing of our hospitals and our care homes, the supplies of food, water electricity and medicines, the running of our trains, the protection of our borders, the defence of our realm by making sure that a small number – a very small number – of named fully-vaccinated critical workers are able to leave their isolation solely for the the work that I have described.

“But for the vast majority of us, myself included, I’m afraid we do need to stick with this system for now.”

Some 17 hours after nightclubs reopened for the first time since March last year, Mr Johnson had a change in tone about his aim for the end of lockdown to be “irreversible”.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned they had the potential to cause “super spreading events”.

From today, England will move to the next step of the roadmap. Everyone should be cautious while managing the risks as cases of #COVID19 remain high. Find out more:▶️ https://t.co/jZcQqKISec pic.twitter.com/9hk7kqw9Nf — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) July 19, 2021

And Mr Johnson said that “I don’t want to have to close nightclubs again – as they have elsewhere” but urged them to use the NHS Covid Pass for entry, despite it not currently being a legal requirement.

“I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s will have had the chance to be double jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather,” he added.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient. Let me stress, we want people to be able to take back their freedoms as they can today.”

Mr Johnson said that “I certainly don’t want to see passports for pubs” but declined to rule out the possibility of introducing them.

Speaking in the Commons, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi gave more details on the incoming exemption for self-isolations, which already covers frontline NHS staff and social care workers.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Zahawi said the change would cover the police, air traffic controllers and train signallers, and other “circumstances where there would be a serious risk of harm to public welfare if people in critical roles are unable to go to their workplace”.

“So people in those kinds of roles, who have received two vaccinations plus two weeks beyond the second vaccine, will not need to self-isolate for those critical tasks,” he added.

The Prime Minister led a virtual press conference from his official country residence while self-isolating, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak initially tried to avoid quarantining after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace, by saying they were taking place in a testing pilot.