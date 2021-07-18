Police warning over home security after Cornwall burglary and sex attack

Detectives are hunting a man over a serious sexual assault and burglary in Truro and warned residents to ensure their homes are secure.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a picture of a man they want to trace over the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “We are investigating a burglary at a domestic premises and a serious sexual assault in Truro.

“Police are asking the local community to remain vigilant around home security.

“Residents can expect to see additional police resources in the area now and over the coming days.

“We would like in particular to speak to the man pictured in relation to our enquiries. We ask that people come forward if they have information that may identify him.

“Please do not approach the male – if you see him, dial 999.”

The incident happened between midnight and 4.40am on Sunday and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Information can be passed to police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/060422/21.

People with concerns about the incident can also contact police using the above details.