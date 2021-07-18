Opera director Sir Graham Vick dies following ‘complications arising from Covid’

Sir Graham Vick

Opera director Sir Graham Vick has died following “complications arising from Covid-19,” the Birmingham Opera Company has announced.

Sir Graham, who was knighted in the 2021 New Year’s Honours, died on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Twitter.

His productions have been staged in cities around the world including Milan, New York, St Petersburg and Florence, according to its website.

We are devastated to announce that today 17 July 2021 Sir Graham Vick, Artistic Director, Birmingham Opera Company died of complications arising from Covid 19. We would ask all to respect the privacy of his partner and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/lP6c8l6D3g — Birmingham Opera Co (@BirminghamOpera) July 17, 2021

The statement said: “We are devastated to announce that today 17 July 2021 Sir Graham Vick, Artistic Director, Birmingham Opera Company died of complications arising from Covid 19.

“We would ask all to respect the privacy of his partner and loved ones at this time.”

Sir Graham’s career began in Scotland when he founded a small touring company to take opera to remote communities in the Highlands and Scottish islands, Birmingham Opera Company said.

In 1987 he founded the Birmingham Opera Company.

His production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff opened to the newly refurbished Royal Opera House in 1999.

Our deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir Graham Vick. Having founded @BirminghamOpera some 34 years ago, he leaves an indelible mark on the opera community, the city of Birmingham, and the wider cultural sector. https://t.co/Fxa1Pe0c94 — Arts Council England (@ace_national) July 18, 2021

Arts Council England paid tribute to Sir Graham.

The public body tweeted: “Our deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir Graham Vick.

“Having founded @BirminghamOpera some 34 years ago, he leaves an indelible mark on the opera community, the city of Birmingham, and the wider cultural sector.”

English National Opera added: “Everyone at the ENO is deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Sir Graham Vick, the legendary opera director.