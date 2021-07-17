Javid confirms he has contracted Covid-19 as England prepares to unlock

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that he has contracted Covid-19 just over a day before lockdown restrictions are lifted in England.

Mr Javid said a full PCR test confirmed the result of an earlier lateral flow test that he was positive for the disease.

He said in a message posted on his Twitter feed: “My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home.”

My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home. Here's a handy reminder of which test you may need and when: pic.twitter.com/cX7Ypye3X6 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021

The result is the signal for NHS Test and Trace to begin tracking down he his recent close contacts and instructing them to quarantine.

It could potentially mean a swathe of ministers and senior Whitehall officials will be confined to their homes when restrictions lift on so-called “freedom day”.

Downing Street would not comment on suggestions Boris Johnson could be among them after he was reported to have had a lengthy meeting with Mr Javid in No 10 on Friday.

The timing could hardly have been worse for Government with scientists voicing increasing concern at the idea of ending all statutory legal controls while cases continue to surge.

It raises the prospect that “freedom day” will descend into chaos with ministers reduced to welcoming the changes remotely from their living rooms.

The Liberal Democrats said that Mr Javid’s positive test underlined the case for Government to rethink its plans.

Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “This shows no-one is safe from this deadly virus.

“By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives.

“Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he wants the lifting of lockdown to be “irreversible”, but in recent days ministers have begun to sound more cautious.

While social-distancing rules in England will come to an end, Government guidelines advise face masks should still be worn in enclosed spaces such as in shops and on public transport, while pubs and bars should be table service only.

Meanwhile the Government is facing calls from business to overhaul he NHS Covid app amid growing alarm at the numbers of staff missing work after being “pinged” and told to self-isolate.

The London Underground became the latest to succumb with the Metropolitan line forced to close on Saturday due to a shortage of control room staff.

Earlier Mr Javid said he had taken a lateral flow test on Saturday morning after feeling “a bit groggy” the evening before.