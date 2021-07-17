In Pictures: Parks and beaches packed as temperatures soar

Sunday is predicted to be even hotter in parts of the UK.

A man jumps in the sea
Soaring temperatures on Saturday saw thousands of people hit the beach and green spaces as parts of the UK expected to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C in England and possibly in parts of Northern Ireland, which would beat the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

Summer weather July 17th 2021
Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Sunbathers make the most of the mini heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Sunbathers lounge on deck chairs in Green Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But Sunday promised to be even warmer, with predictions of 33C in England and south Wales as the summer heatwave continues.

Summer weather July 17th 2021
The sea breeze gave families a chance to cool down (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Lifeguards watch sunbathers on New Brighton Beach, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hammersmith Bridge repairs
It was perfect weather as Hammersmith Bridge in London reopened to pedestrians and cyclists for the first time after a long closure on safety grounds (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather July 17th 2021
Sunbathers lounge in Green Park near Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all relaxation, with health workers running pop-up vaccination centres in parks and at sporting events around the country.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021
People begin queuing at an NHS pop-up vaccination centre at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021
Several parks had pop-up vaccination clinics running (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spectators at major golf tournament The Open in Kent were also able to get a coronavirus vaccine while sitting out and enjoying the sun at the Royal St George’s course.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021
Members of the public get their Covid-19 vaccination between holes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Spectators in shorts at The Open
Spectators had their legs out at Sandwich in Kent as the third day of golf’s The Open teed off at Royal St George’s (PA)

Meanwhile, at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, the grandstand provided some welcome shade for motorsport fans at the British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix 2021 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone
Cloudless skies above Silverstone where the British Grand Prix weekend was under way (Tim Goode/PA)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone
Spectators found ways to keep cool ahead of the action on track (Bradley Collyer/PA)
