Finance manager jailed for £173,000 fraud against care company owned by relative

Bradley Young admitted taking the money after an accountant was called in.

Portsmouth Crown Court in Portsmouth, Hampshire

The finance manager of a care provider has been jailed for six years for defrauding his employer out of nearly £200,000.

Bradley Young, 24, of Forest End, Waterlooville, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position against Platinum Care At Home between February 2018 and June 2020.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Platinum Care At Home’s owner contacted Hampshire Constabulary in July 2020 to report that Young had transferred £173,183 to his own personal bank account during the course of his employment.

“This activity came to light when the company’s owner discovered that the accounts were not adding up and hired an accountant.”

Detective Constable Jenny Gibson said: “Young abused the trust of his employer, who is also a family member, to steal almost £200,000 for his own selfish gain.

“This has understandably resulted in a period of great distress for the company’s owner and indeed the company itself.”

