Scottish Power and Shell make bid for North Sea floating windfarm project

A windfarm

Scottish Power and oil giant Shell have submitted multiple proposals for new large-scale floating offshore windfarms as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind Leasing.

The companies hope their plans will create new jobs in the region and help the UK achieve its Net Zero carbon emissions targets.

Floating offshore wind is expected to grow in the coming years as technology costs fall and is seem as more cost-effective in areas with deep waters like the North Sea.

Boris Johnson visited one of Scottish Power’s UK windfarms during the recent G7 summit in Cornwall (Jon Super / PA)

Scottish Power chief executive, Keith Anderson, said: “Scotland is the windiest country in Europe and has the biggest and most experienced offshore sector.

“Bringing Scottish Power and Shell’s collective knowledge, experience and expertise together means we’re perfectly placed to lead the way in developing large-scale offshore floating windfarms and creating a new green industry with massive potential for exporting our skills and experience globally and helping the UK decarbonise its energy generation.

“With just a few months until the Cop26 UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, ScotWind will help create a whole new industry in floating wind that will play a crucial role in putting the country on course for a cleaner and greener future.”

Shell UK country chairman David Bunch added: “If our bid is successful, Shell and Scottish Power are fully committed to working with Scottish communities and businesses to help develop supply chains and expertise which could make Scotland a world leader in floating wind.

“At Shell we continue to grow our capacity to generate, trade and supply cleaner power to our customers and to play our part in powering the UK to net zero.”

ScotWind Leasing is the first round of seabed leasing for offshore wind in Scottish waters in over a decade and will grant property rights for new large-scale offshore wind project development, including floating wind for the first time.