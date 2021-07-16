European Commission president set to discuss NI Protocol on visit to Dublin

Brexit

The president of the European Commission is to visit Ireland.

Ursula von der Leyen will meet Irish premier Micheal Martin at the Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman.

The Taoiseach and the president will have a bilateral meeting at which they will discuss Covid-19 and vaccines, EU/UK relations and the Commission’s new “fit for 55” package of measures to support climate action.

The meeting comes at a time of tension between the UK and EU over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Martin said he expected the Protocol to feature in their discussions.

“I very much look forward to welcoming President von der Leyen.

“The EU has played an important role throughout the Covid-19 pandemic – in responding to the crisis, in rolling out vaccines, and in laying foundations for a strong economic recovery in Europe, driven by the digital and climate transformations,” he said.