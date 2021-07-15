People feared dead after crash on motorway, police say

Update following serious collision on A1(M):

The incident happened at 6.20pm on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn.

It involved several vehicles, including two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.

Sadly, there appear to have been fatalities. pic.twitter.com/0ntNN7VJiZ

— Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) July 15, 2021