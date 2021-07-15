Man in court over murder of holidaymaker

Limavady stabbing scene

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a holidaymaker in a Co Londonderry tourist camp.

Katie Brankin, 37, was stabbed to death at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road near Limavady on Monday.

Thomas Davidson, 53, from Collinward Avenue, Newtownabbey, appeared by videolink at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder.

Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing (Liam McBurney/PA)

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the accused to the charge.

No facts of the case were opened to the court and no application for bail was made.