Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A member of the public walks past a notice in Nottingham encouraging the wearing of mask for Covid-19 safety (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 287 (91%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 27 (9%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,111 new cases in the seven days to July 10 – the equivalent of 1,398.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 830.6 in the seven days to July 3.

Sunderland has the second highest rate, up from 703.6 to 954.6, with 2,651 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 522.1 to 950.2, with 890 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 830.6 to 1,398.2)

Middlesbrough (411.4 to 898.7)

Hartlepool (522.1 to 950.2)

Allerdale (157.5 to 561.6)

Redcar & Cleveland (438.2 to 832.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 3.