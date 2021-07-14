Football banning orders extended to cover racism online

Marcus Rashford mural

The Government is changing football banning orders to cover online racism, Boris Johnson has said.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson condemned the racist abuse directed at some black England players following the team’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

“I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the racist abuse targeting England players (House of Commons/PA)

“So what we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match.