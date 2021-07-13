Suspect arrested after inquiry into offensive tweet sent to Marcus Rashford

A laptop keyboard (Matthew MacPake/PA)

Police investigating a racist tweet aimed at Marcus Rashford have arrested and released a 50-year-old man.

West Mercia Police said the suspect, from Powick, near Worcester, was detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred following reports of an inappropriate tweet posted on Sunday.

Media reports said the offensive tweet, saying England star Rashford’s MBE “needs burning ya fake” and adding “pack them bags and get to ya own country”, appeared on the account of a youth football coach, who claims his Twitter account was hacked.

People put up flags and messages on the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford (Danny Lawson/PA)

The man, who was not named by police, has since been released under investigation.

Commenting on the inquiry, Inspector Pete Nightingale, from Worcester police station, said: “We encourage people to make these reports and are pleased with the speed at which we have been able to deal with this incident.