MP calls out Chiellini over Saka grab in Euro 2020 final

Chiellini pulls back Saka

A Tory MP has challenged Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini over his yellow card foul on the England star Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final.

Redcar MP Jacob Young responded to a tweet by the Azzurri skipper in which Chiellini posted a photo of the Euro 2020 trophy on his bed – saying he was following the tradition of sleeping with it.

Mr Young, 28, replied with a photo of the Italian captain yanking Saka back by his shirt collar during the match at Wembley, and saying: “Anche questa e una tradizione?”, meaning: “Is this also a tradition?”

Chiellini’s triumphant post referred back to his predecessor Fabio Cannavaro sleeping with the World Cup when Italy won in 2006.

The image has been liked almost 900,000 times on Instagram.