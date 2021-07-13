Indiana Jones director visits Glasgow ahead of city centre filming

Filming in Glasgow

The director of the latest Indiana Jones installment has been pictured visiting Glasgow ahead of filming in the city centre.

Parts of the Scottish city have been transformed into the United States for what is thought to be the fifth movie in the franchise starring Harrison Ford.

Flags with the stars and stripes adorned some streets along with signs saying “Welcome to New York Astronauts!” and other references to Apollo 11 – suggesting part of the film could be set in 1969.

Glasgow city centre filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A number of shop fronts had also been created with traffic lights changed to the traditional yellow colour seen in American streets.

James Mangold – director of Logan, The Greatest Showman and the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones film – was pictured in Glasgow on Tuesday alongside other crew members.

While some set features started appearing a week ago, filming could take place for another few weeks with a range of road closures listed on Glasgow City Council’s website.

Members of the public take a seat on the set in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Cochrane Street by Glasgow City Chambers will be closed on various days at various times until July 31 with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action'” in some cases.

Vehicles will not be able to wait, load or unload – or even move – on other dates along St Vincent Street, Hope Street, West Nile Street and Wellington Street among others.

Filming will move along to the Trongate, Montrose Street, Bothwell Street and Blythswood Street as the month goes on.

Traffic lights have been changed to the traditional yellow colour seen in American streets (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Vehicles will not allowed to move along the M8 Kingston Bridge off ramp to Bothwell Street from 8pm to 10pm between July 26 and 28.

A full list of streets and timings can be found on the Glasgow City Council website: https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/19741/Event-Road-Restrictions.