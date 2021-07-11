What the papers say – July 11

There’s only one story the country wants to know about judging from the Sunday front pages, which look ahead to England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.
The Sunday People depicts the England players alongside a roaring lion, with the headline: “Pride of England”.
The Daily Star does some photoshopping to show Harry Kane as a famous Roman leader above a headline of “Caesar moment”.
The Sunday Mirror borrows from another famous Englishman in David Bowie with its front page of “We can be heroes”.
“For Queen and country!” says the Sunday Express, beside a photo of Elizabeth presenting the 1966 World Cup to Bobby Moore.
The Mail on Sunday leads on the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge’s “rousing royal messages” sent to the England team.
And The Sunday Telegraph leads on the Queen’s message of support for the England team, while also carrying a non-football story as Health Secretary Sajid Javid warns there could be 13 million people on hospital waiting lists “within months”.
The Observer runs England manager Gareth Southgate’s words of motivation on its front page, alongside a lead story saying public alarm is growing concerning the Prime Minister’s planned pandemic “freedom day” on July 19.
And The Sunday Times keeps a lid on the excitement with one small football story alongside a lead saying the wait between Covid vaccine jabs will be cut to four weeks.