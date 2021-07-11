Kate congratulates Novak Djokovic after ‘fantastic’ Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic receives the trophy from the Duke of Kent after winning the men's singles final at Wimbledon (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has congratulated Novak Djokovic on his sixth Wimbledon win after a “fantastic” match.

The 34-year-old Serbian is now level with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, having clinched a 20th grand slam title.

Kate, a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, watched from the Royal Box as Djokovic played 25-year-old Italian Matteo Berrettini, who was playing in his first grand slam final.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her father Michael Middleton (Jonathan Nackstrand/Aeltc pool/PA)

The royal, wearing a belted baby pink dress, attended the final day of the two-week tournament with her father Michael Middleton.

A tweet from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ official account shortly after the match read: “A fantastic #Wimbledon final – what a match Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini Congratulations @DjokerNole on your record-equalling victory!”

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise also returned to SW19 for the men’s final, having watched the women’s match a day earlier.

Other faces which have become well-known during the course of the past year due to the pandemic also took their seats in the royal box.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis were present, while also attending was MP and Cop26 President Alok Sharma.

Sir Patrick Vallance and Cop26 President Alok Sharma at the men’s singles final (John Walton/PA)

On Saturday, for the women’s final, Kate had attended with her husband the Duke of Cambridge.

William is at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night for England’s clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It is a big weekend of sport for the couple and William, as president of the Football Association, has

spoken of how “exciting” it is for the England team to reach the final.

Tom Cruise returned to the Wimbledon stands for the men’s singles final (John Walton/PA)