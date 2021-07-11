England’s hope of Euros glory crushed by Italy in penalty shootout

England lost on penalties

England’s dreams of an historic Euros victory in front of an exuberant home crowd have been dashed in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties at Wembley in the nation’s capital, which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.

England fans at the fan zone in Trafford Park, Manchester are dejected after England lose (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s early lead, putting them 1-0 up just two minutes into the first half, was not enough to clinch victory, leaving fans devastated.