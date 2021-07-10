Kate and William attend star-studded women’s final at Wimbledon

Kate, William and other celebs

Celebrities including Tom Cruise and Priyanka Chopra have joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a star-studded Saturday at Wimbledon.

Kate and William are watching the women’s singles final on Centre Court between world number one Ashleigh Barty and eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The duchess wore a green dress, while William donned a light blue suit jacket, light-coloured shirt, dark trousers and tie, with the couple both wearing face masks as they took their seats.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell (Adam Davy/PA)

Just a few rows behind the couple in the Royal Box sat actor Priyanka Chopra, who is known to be a friend of their sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon follows a period of self-isolation after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kensington Palace said by Saturday her self-isolation period would have finished, but did not confirm when it officially ended.

Priyanka Chopra in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)

Kate is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and she has regularly attended the Wimbledon championships since her marriage to William in 2011.

Cruise also made an appearance at the world-famous tennis tournament in the stands with his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell.