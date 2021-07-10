Kane is inspiring pupils just like Beckham inspired him, former teacher says

England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium

Harry Kane is inspiring pupils at his old school in the same way that David Beckham inspired him, the England captain’s former PE teacher has said.

Kane attended Chingford Foundation School in east London, the same school as former England captain Beckham.

Mark Leadon, head of PE at the school, said Kane was inspired by Beckham after meeting him in Year 7.

He told the PA news agency: “When I first started at the school – I started in 1995 – very much the playground was all about David Beckham.

“And I do know – because Harry has mentioned it as Harry came back to do an assembly a couple of times a few years back – but he did cite David as a bit of an inspiration.

Our Captain. Well done Harry, you've made Chingford Foundation School very proud today. We wish you and the team all the very best for Sunday. Would be good to see you holding a trophy of a different kind #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/bK4JOC9GuQ — Chingford Foundation School (@ChingfordSchool) July 8, 2021

“So I think it’s kind of turned almost like a full circle where I think Harry was inspired by seeing David’s progress to international stardom and now Harry is inspiring the next generation.”

Kane’s name has been frequently mentioned on the playground and when pupils are playing football over recent weeks, Mr Leadon said.

“So hopefully Harry’s inspiring future generations now like David inspired Harry,” he told PA.

Mr Leadon said: “There’s a real buzz in the whole school. I think whether they are into football or not, it’s become the talk of the playground, the talk in the canteen, the talk in lessons.

“I walked past the music corridor and they were singing three lions on your shirt with gusto. It was absolutely lovely to hear.

“People are coming up [and saying] ‘Is it coming home Sir?’. I have been asked that so many times.”

Mr Leadon, who taught the Three Lions captain PE at the school, said: “Harry was a model pupil, he really was.

“He wasn’t arrogant, he wasn’t big-headed, he was humble, he showed humility.

“He tried really hard not just in PE, but he also tried in English, maths, science, whatever it was he gave 100%.

“He would always be a team player, so even though he was clearly the best player, he would pick the right pass, he would link play, he was a real team player.”

If England win the Euros final on Sunday, the school would love for alumni Kane and Beckham to return to the school to speak to pupils and staff.

Mr Leadon said: “If we could get those two together, two England captains, I think it would just be wow.